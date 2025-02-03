Rockwall

1 injured in police shooting in Rockwall Saturday, Texas DPS says

Police, Texas DPS release few details after a weekend shooting involving a police officer

By NBCDFW Staff

A person is hospitalized after a shooting involving Rockwall police on Saturday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the Texas Rangers were asked to investigate the shooting, but they didn't release any other details, including where or when the shooting took place.

The Texas DPS only said a person shot by police was hospitalized in Dallas and that there were no officers injured.

NBC 5 reached out to the Rockwall police about the shooting but has not yet received a reply.

The DPS said the investigation is ongoing and that no other information was available.

