A person is hospitalized after a shooting involving Rockwall police on Saturday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the Texas Rangers were asked to investigate the shooting, but they didn't release any other details, including where or when the shooting took place.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Texas DPS only said a person shot by police was hospitalized in Dallas and that there were no officers injured.

NBC 5 reached out to the Rockwall police about the shooting but has not yet received a reply.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The DPS said the investigation is ongoing and that no other information was available.