Police Shooting in Southlake Near 114, Carroll Avenue

Southlake Police say they are investigating a shooting involving a police officer Monday afternoon.

Police have confirmed few details, but officers were seen investigating a sedan and had blocked off an entrance to a shopping plaza near Texas 114 and Carroll Avenue with crime scene tape.

While police said there was no threat to the public, they revealed no information about what took place, who was injured, or what their conditions may be.

A large amount of blood was visible on the pavement.

The eastbound Texas 114 service road is closed at Carroll Avenue and police have asked people to avoid the area.

