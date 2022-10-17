southlake

Police Shooting in Southlake Near 114, Carroll Avenue

Police have revealed no information about what took place, who was injured, or what their conditions may be

Southlake Police say they are investigating a shooting involving a police officer Monday afternoon.

Police have confirmed few details, but officers were seen investigating a sedan and had blocked off an entrance to a shopping plaza near Texas 114 and Carroll Avenue with crime scene tape.

While police said there was no threat to the public, they revealed no information about what took place, who was injured, or what their conditions may be.

A large amount of blood was visible on the pavement.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The eastbound Texas 114 service road is closed at Carroll Avenue and police have asked people to avoid the area.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information.

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

southlakeTarrant Countypolice shootingSouthlake police
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us