Police Seek Public's Help Finding Missing Elderly Dallas Couple

Dallas police are asking for the public's help locating two critically missing 86-year-olds.

Lawrence and Shirley Parker were last seen Tuesday at around 2:00 p.m. in the 8700 block of Westminster Terrace, police said.

The couple, who police said may be confused and in need of assistance, were driving a 2003 gold Honda CRV with license plate 9HCXW.

Shirley Parker is described as five feet tall and weighing roughly 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue flannel jacket, t-shirt, blue jeans and glasses.

Police said Lawrence Parker is 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs roughly 175 pounds. The 86-year-old with gray hair and blue eyes was last seen wearing glasses, a red t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees the couple or has information can call 911 or contact the Dallas Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.