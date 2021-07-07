missing person

Police Seek Public's Help Finding Missing 16-Year-Old Lancaster Teen

The 16-year-old was last seen June 27 in Lancaster, according to her mother

Lancaster Police Department

Lancaster police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old with mental health concerns.

Providence McNeil, 16, was last seen in Lancaster on June 27 at 5:21 p.m., according to her mother, who said McNeil's psychiatrist says her medication is critical.

Police described her as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing roughly 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the Lancaster Police Department at 972-219-2711.

