Police Seek Public's Help Finding Missing 16-Year-Old Lancaster Teen

Lancaster police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old with mental health concerns.

Providence McNeil, 16, was last seen in Lancaster on June 27 at 5:21 p.m., according to her mother, who said McNeil's psychiatrist says her medication is critical.

Police described her as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing roughly 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the Lancaster Police Department at 972-219-2711.