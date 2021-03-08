Police Seek Public Help to Identify 2 People They Say Were Involved in Robbery, Murder

Police are asking for the public's help to identify two men they say were involved in a robbery and homicide case in south Fort Worth last week.

Police said the two could be involved in a game room robbery on Altamesa Boulevard last Thursday, which resulted in the shooting death of an employee.

The Fort Worth Police Department posted surveillance footage of two individuals on Twitter in hopes someone would recognize them.

One individual is identified with a tattoo on their right hand and a star tattoo on their left hand.

The two people were last seen leaving the location in a white SUV.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

RT #HeadsUp



Please help us locate & identify these two homicide suspects.



They robbed a game room located on Altamesa Blvd. on March 4 & shot & killed an employee inside the business. The suspects are seen on surveillance - please call 817-392-4341 if you recognize them. pic.twitter.com/nqDrCHOsZl — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) March 8, 2021

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them by email at PV3889@fortworthtexas.gov or by phone at 817-392-4341. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.