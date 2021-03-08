Fort Worth

Police Seek Public Help to Identify 2 People They Say Were Involved in Robbery, Murder

Police released surveillance of two men and ask for public help to identify them

By Logan McElroy

Surveillance footage of two men outside of Altamesa Blvd. game room
Fort Worth Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help to identify two men they say were involved in a robbery and homicide case in south Fort Worth last week.

Police said the two could be involved in a game room robbery on Altamesa Boulevard last Thursday, which resulted in the shooting death of an employee.

The Fort Worth Police Department posted surveillance footage of two individuals on Twitter in hopes someone would recognize them.

One individual is identified with a tattoo on their right hand and a star tattoo on their left hand.

The two people were last seen leaving the location in a white SUV.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them by email at PV3889@fortworthtexas.gov or by phone at 817-392-4341. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

