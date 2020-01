Authorities are asking for the public's health to identify two men who Fort Worth police say robbed seven stores Monday in a 3-hour span.

The two men demanded cash at gunpoint, while hitting mostly smaller stores, Fort Worth police said.

#PleaseShare



These two suspects need to be identified and located for their involvement in 7 robberies in a span of 3 hours on Jan. 20.



The suspects are black males in their late teens-early 20s.



817-392-4469. pic.twitter.com/uPGnvYh17j — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 22, 2020

The stores the men hit were at 101 Odessa St., 1820 N. Sylvania Ave., 2800 NE 28th St., 3500 Hemphill St., 3459 Gordon Ave., 709 W. Central Ave. and 809 W. Northside Dr., according to police.

Police said the men are their late teens or early 20s.