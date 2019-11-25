Police Seek Man Who Robbed Woman in Grocery Store Parking Lot

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say robbed a woman Tuesday while she loaded groceries into her car in south Fort Worth.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 8000 block of Crowley Road, Fort Worth police said.

Police said the man approached the woman as she loaded groceries into her car and demanded her car keys. When the woman told him, "no," he struck her on the head with a handgun and took money from her purse, police said.

Police said a bystander attempted to stop the man, but the man told the witness, "I got a gun," and the bystander stood down.

The man then left the scene on foot, police said.

Police asked anyone who recognized the man in the photo to call 817-392-4382.