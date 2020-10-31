Dallas

Police Seek Information in Deadly Claremont Shooting

A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Dallas' Claremont neighborhood early Friday, police say.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Wildoak Drive, Dallas police said. The location is north of Interstate 30 and eat of Ferguson Road.

Police said the victim, identified Saturday as 21-year-old Cozie Arvalester-Jermaine Mathis, was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries on Saturday.

Police asked anyone with information about the homicide to contact Dallas police Det. Derick Chaney at 214-671-3650 or derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. The case number is 193743-2020.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.

