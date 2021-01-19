Police Seek Help to Locate Missing Fort Worth 16-Year-Old

Police in Fort Worth are asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Kimora Harrison was last seen in the 1200 block of Nicole Way in south Fort Worth, police said.

Police said she is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Harrison has shoulder-length black, braided hair with an auburn streak on the right side and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with the number 12 on the front, black pants and black Vans with a mutli-colored checked pattern, police said.

Police said Harrison might also be carrying a black circle purse and wearing a Minnie Mouse face mask and a black hoodie with a white and grey stripe.

Anyone with information was asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.