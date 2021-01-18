Dallas

Police Seek Help to Locate Man Wanted in Connection to Deadly Shooting

dallas-police-car-generic-09
NBC 5 News

Police in Dallas are asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted for murder in connection a deadly December shooting.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office issued a murder warrant for Floyd Lee Gatson III, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Gaston, 25, is wanted in connection to a Dec. 23 shooting that killed 27-year-old Anthony Ray Williams.

Police warned people not to approach Gaston, as he is considered armed and dangerous. He is listed as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 135 pounds, police said.

Floyd Lee Gaston, 25.
Dallas Police Department
Floyd Lee Gaston, 25.

Anyone with information about Gaston is asked to call 911 or contact Dallas police homicide Det. A. Lopez at 214-283-4884 or abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

south dallas 2 mins ago

Improvements Pending Along MLK Boulevard on MLK Holiday

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or an indictment. The phone number is 214-373-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us