Police Seek Help to Locate Man Wanted in Connection to Deadly Shooting

Police in Dallas are asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted for murder in connection a deadly December shooting.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office issued a murder warrant for Floyd Lee Gatson III, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Gaston, 25, is wanted in connection to a Dec. 23 shooting that killed 27-year-old Anthony Ray Williams.

Police warned people not to approach Gaston, as he is considered armed and dangerous. He is listed as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 135 pounds, police said.

Dallas Police Department

Anyone with information about Gaston is asked to call 911 or contact Dallas police homicide Det. A. Lopez at 214-283-4884 or abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or an indictment. The phone number is 214-373-TIPS.