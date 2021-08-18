Police Seek Help Identifying Arlington Man Connected to Armed Carjacking

The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man connected to a recent armed carjacking.

Police said on Monday at around 6:20 a.m., a man approached a woman as she was getting into her car to go to work.

According to police, he pointed a gun at her, demanded her keys and phone and drove off in her vehicle.

The vehicle was then seen later that morning at a Duncanville gas station, police said, where the man pictured above was seen on camera getting out of the car.

The car has since been receovered, police said.

Anyone with information can contact an Arlington detective at 817-459-5729 or remain anonymous by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477(TIPS).