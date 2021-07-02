Mansfield

Police Seek Help Finding 78-Year-Old Mansfield Man Last Seen Friday Morning

David Stone, 78, was last seen at a Mansfield Walmart driving a 2012 red Chevy Equinox

Mansfield Police Department

Mansfield police are asking for the public's help finding a 78-year-old man who was last seen Friday morning at a Mansfield Walmart.

David Stone, 78, was last seen at the Walmart at 930 North Walnut Creek Drive in Mansfield, wearing grey sweatpants and a black polo.

Mansfield police described Stone as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing roughly 200 pounds.

According to police, he wears glasses, has brown eyes and grey hair and was last seen driving a red 2012 Chevy Equinox with a handicap license plate 4GLYV.

The Equinox has a TCU Grandparent sticker on the back right, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

