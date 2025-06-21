Police seek second suspect for murder of Dallas father gunned down in March

Dallas police are looking for an 18-year-old man who they say murdered a young husband and father of two.

This week, they asked for the public’s help locating Jose Salas Jr.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The shooting happened on March 3 at a gas station near Buckner Boulevard and Samuell Boulevard.

At 30 years old, Victor Rojas may have been the youngest of his siblings, but his loss looms large over the family he left behind.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"We felt complete when we had him. And losing him took a part of all of us, especially his wife and kids,” said Rojas’ niece.

Fearing for the family's safety, she asked not to be identified.

The night he was murdered, her uncle was doing his nightly workout just a few minutes from his home near Pleasant Grove.

According to an affidavit, Rojas was at Planet Fitness around 9:15 p.m. when he got a notification on his phone that the security system on his truck was going off.

When he got outside, he found someone breaking in.

Police say Rojas chased the suspect into a nearby QT parking lot.

As the man attempted to get away in a car driven by a second suspect, investigators say surveillance video showed Rojas open one of the car’s doors before he was shot and killed.

On April 29, Dallas police arrested 20-year-old Alex Hernandez for murder, saying he was believed to be the passenger in the suspect vehicle.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Salas.

“We're scared as a family, but we are also scared for somebody else. If they had the heart to do that to my uncle, they more likely are going to have the heart to do it to somebody else's family member,” said his niece.

Rojas leaves behind his high school sweetheart wife and two boys who wanted to be strong like their fitness-fanatic dad.

As the family grieves, his niece urges anyone who knows where Salas is to speak up.

"If they're hearing me I ask with my heart in my hands for them to come forward and take responsibility for their actions. Step into our shoes for a minute. If things were the other way, they'd want the same thing,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas police or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477). Refer to case number 029602-2025.