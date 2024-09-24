Police searching for suspects after SMU student allegedly assaulted in dorm room

Police have issued an arrest warrant for two individuals after an SMU student was allegedly assaulted in his dorm room on Sept. 20.

According to SMU officials, the incident occurred in the Ware Residential Commons at approximately 12:30 a.m.

The victim reported to police that he was physically assaulted by three unknown men in his room, university officials said. The victim also told police that he believed he was targeted in retaliation for a previous incident.

The suspects were described as white males in their early twenties. University officials said one suspect wore a black ski mask with a white shirt and black pants, the second wore dark clothing, and the third wore dark pants and a light-colored shirt.

SMU Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the campus, officials said.

University officials initially asked for the public's assistance in identifying the three individuals involved in this incident.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, SMU officials announced that police were able to identify two individuals suspected of assault and burglary in connection with the incident in Ware Commons.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both subjects, officials said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact SMU Police at 214-768-3333.