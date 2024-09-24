SMU

Police searching for suspects after SMU student allegedly assaulted in dorm room

The victim told police he believed he was targeted in retaliation for a previous incident

By Hannah Jones

Police have issued an arrest warrant for two individuals after an SMU student was allegedly assaulted in his dorm room on Sept. 20.

According to SMU officials, the incident occurred in the Ware Residential Commons at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The victim reported to police that he was physically assaulted by three unknown men in his room, university officials said. The victim also told police that he believed he was targeted in retaliation for a previous incident.

The suspects were described as white males in their early twenties. University officials said one suspect wore a black ski mask with a white shirt and black pants, the second wore dark clothing, and the third wore dark pants and a light-colored shirt.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

SMU Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the campus, officials said.

University officials initially asked for the public's assistance in identifying the three individuals involved in this incident.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Coppell 6 hours ago

Coppell-based Sky Elements in America's Got Talent Finale

real estate 13 hours ago

North Texas real estate agent uses TikTok to help renters find affordable apartments

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, SMU officials announced that police were able to identify two individuals suspected of assault and burglary in connection with the incident in Ware Commons.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both subjects, officials said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact SMU Police at 214-768-3333.

This article tagged under:

SMU
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us