Police Search for Suspect in Connection to Bicycle Theft in Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who stole bicycles and assorted tools from a storage room an apartment complex.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, the suspect cut the locks off the storage room door at an apartment complex located at 5750 Sam Calloway Road between Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect is in his mid to late 30s, weighs approximately 250 pounds, and has a bald head and facial hair. He was seen in a U-Haul van.

Fort Worth Police Department

Anyone who recognizes this suspect should call 817-392-4691, police said.