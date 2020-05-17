Denton

Police Searching for Shooter in Denton Slaying

The victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and later died, police say

Denton police are searching for a male wanted in the fatal shooting of another male Saturday night.

Officers were called shortly before 11 p.m. to the 200 block of South Bonnie Brae Street, where they found a male with a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. His identity has not been released.

Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspect, but asked that anyone with information call the major crimes unit at 940-349-8109.

