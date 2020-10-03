Police Searching for Shooter in Death of 38-Year-Old Man in West Dallas

A 38-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday in West Dallas, police say.

Officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. to the 3100 block of Conroe Street, near Sylvan Avenue, where Esquibel Leelineo Rodriguez had been shot multiple times.

Rodriguez, 38, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or email scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment. Tips may be made by calling 214-373-8477.