Dallas

Police Searching for Shooter in Death of 38-Year-Old Man in West Dallas

Esquibel Leelineo Rodriguez, 38, was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries

A 38-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday in the 3100 block of Conroe Street in West Dallas, police say.

A 38-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday in West Dallas, police say.

Officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. to the 3100 block of Conroe Street, near Sylvan Avenue, where Esquibel Leelineo Rodriguez had been shot multiple times.

Rodriguez, 38, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 1

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 3 hours ago

Man Charged in 20-Year-Old's Slaying, Dallas Police Say

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or email scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment. Tips may be made by calling 214-373-8477.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us