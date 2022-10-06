Police Searching for Man Accused of Threatening Elementary School in Euless

Euless police are searching for a man who they say made a threat toward an elementary school, prompting a security response Wednesday.
A warrant was issued Wednesday evening for 34-year-old Jerrekus Rishawn Pendleton, who faces a felony charge of terroristic threat involving Oakwood Terrace Elementary, police said.
In a series of updates on social media, Euless police told parents that students were safe and additional officers were patrolling in and around the school as the investigation was underway.
The Euless Police Department did not immediately reveal specifics about the alleged threat or who was targeted.
Students were dismissed from their classes Wednesday in what police called a "controlled release" where parents were told to show their identifications at a security checkpoint. All students were safety sent home without incident, police said.
A spokesperson for the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District told NBC DFW that classes were continuing as scheduled Thursday but with additional police officers present.
Detectives are asking anyone with information that can help locate Pendleton to contact 911 or 817-685-1526. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.
The investigation into the threat is ongoing.