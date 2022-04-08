Police across North Texas are on the lookout for an escaped prisoner who slipped away from officers while being transported through Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Officials were transporting 24-year-old Jerrecca Louise Stevenson from Missouri to the Dallas County Jail when she escaped from custody, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office did not say how Stevenson managed to elude authorities or how she left the airport while still wearing her restraints.

Stevenson is described as a Black female and was wearing a red hoodie jacket, black tank top and grey sweatpants. The sheriff's office said she was last seen near a hotel in Euless, but revealed no further information.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Stevenson was being extradited to the Dallas County Jail to face drug charges. She had two arrest warrants for insufficient bond on possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

She will now face an additional charge for escape, police say.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 214-749-8641.