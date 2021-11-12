Police Searching for 80-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Flower Mound

The Flower Mound Police Department is searching for an 80-year-old man who was last seen on Thursday.

According to police, Bernard Lipari was last seen at 6:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bennington Avenue in Flower Mound driving a dark grey 2021 Nissan Altima with Texas license plate PXY0495.

His wife reported he left their home without telling her, leaving his phone behind.

Police said Lipari, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, is described as a white male who is 6 feet tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has shoulder length silver hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing glasses, a multi-colored flannel, a brown suede jacket, blue jeans, and shoes.

Law enforcement officials believe Lipari's disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety, police said.

According to police, he has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and requires oxygen. He left without any oxygen devices and has gone several hours without necessary oxygen.

Due to his medical condition, he may be in an altered mental state, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this missing senior citizen should contact the Flower Mound Police Department at 972-539-4357.