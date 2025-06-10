4-year-old critical missing boy from Dallas found safe

Police have safely located a critical missing 4-year-old boy in Dallas on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the child was last seen on June 9 at approximately 11:30 p.m. in a white 2007-2010 Mitsubishi Outlander with an unknown license plate traveling southbound in the 2900 block of S. Walton Walker Boulevard in Dallas.

He is described as a white male who is 3’4” tall and weighs 65 pounds. He has black short hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing no shirt, green shorts, and black Crocs.

Police said the child was last seen with 21-year-old Louis Ricker. He is described as a white male who is 5'9" tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing no shirt and black shorts.