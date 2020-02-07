Police Search Lake Ray Hubbard for Missing Rowlett Man

Rowlett police are searching for a 35-year-old man who has been missing for five days.

The Rowlett Police Department said Joshua Parker last messaged his family on Sunday. His vehicle was discovered at Paddle Point off of Miller Road in Rowlett on the Tuesday.

According to police, Parker's family has said he owns a blue, single person kayak that has not been found.

The Dallas Police Boat Team, Game Wardens, and the Department of Public Safety 101 have not located Parker or his kayak on the lake.

The Rowlett Police Department said that anyone with information about Parker's whereabouts should call the Criminal Investigations Division at 972-412-6220.