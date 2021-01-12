Dallas

Police Search for Two Suspects in Connection With Puppies Stolen From Petland

Police said the two suspects took multiple Bulldog puppies from the business before fleeing the scene

Dallas Police Department

Multiple puppies have been stolen and two suspects are on the loose after a theft at Petland on December 24.

According to the Dallas Police Department, two unknown suspects driving a white Dodge Challenger broke into the Petland store located at 11909 Preston Road at approximately 1:15 a.m.

Police said the two suspects took multiple Bulldog puppies from the business and fled the scene. 

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

project innovation 6 mins ago

North Texas Nonprofits May Be Eligible for NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 $315,000 ‘Project Innovation' Grant Challenge

Dallas police are asking anyone with information regarding this offense to contact Property Crimes Detective Sheerin at 214-670-7160 or at Sara.sheerin@dallascityhall.com.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police Departmentpuppiespetland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us