Police Search for Two Suspects in Connection With Puppies Stolen From Petland

Multiple puppies have been stolen and two suspects are on the loose after a theft at Petland on December 24.

According to the Dallas Police Department, two unknown suspects driving a white Dodge Challenger broke into the Petland store located at 11909 Preston Road at approximately 1:15 a.m.

Police said the two suspects took multiple Bulldog puppies from the business and fled the scene.

Dallas police are asking anyone with information regarding this offense to contact Property Crimes Detective Sheerin at 214-670-7160 or at Sara.sheerin@dallascityhall.com.