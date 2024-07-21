Police search for three masked suspects in Grand Prairie small business robbery

Grand Prairie police said they're working a case in which three masked suspects broke into a small business and took two safes full of cash.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday at Lili's Restaurant on South Belt Line Road.

“They came and broke into my mom’s restaurant through the back," explained Marie Bonilla.

She said they took to safes, totaling nearly $25,000. She said the cash was from the money transfer service her mom operated from her convenience store, which was attached to her restaurant.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"It's hard work and money that people are sending their families," Bonilla said.

In surveillance footage Bonilla shared with NBC 5 and posted online, three masked suspects can be seen. One of them is wearing yellow gloves and, at one point, looks directly at the camera before knocking it down.

Another suspect is wearing a hoodie that reads "Screwed Up Click" on the back.

Police tell NBC 5 they haven't made any arrests in the case yet. Bonilla is hoping that sharing the security video will help.

"I feel like the more that we share and put the word out there, the better the chance of catching these guys," she said.

She said it's hard to see so much money ripped from her mom's business within minutes, especially since she's worked hard for it for more than a decade.

"It's been very heavy on us," Bonilla said.

However, although the three unwanted guests have left an ugly mark for a while, she said there's still a lot of love walking in.

"We just realized that we just got to get up and keep it moving, 'cause look: Business is still running, business is still coming, there's customers that are still... depend on my mom's business," she said.