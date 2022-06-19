Police Search for Teen With Intellectual Disability Last Seen Friday Night

The Grand Prairie Police Department needs the public's help finding a 17-year-old with an intellectual disability who hasn't been seen since Friday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Endangered Missing Persons Alert on Saturday for Chadrick Avery.

Avery was last seen at 11 p.m. Friday walking in the 900 block of Duncan Perry Road.

Avery is described as 5-foot, 6-inches tall, he weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts and Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Avery's whereabouts is asked to call Grand Prairie Police at 972-237-8700.