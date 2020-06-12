Police Search for Suspects Who Defaced Fort Worth Police and Firefighters Memorial

The Fort Worth Police Department is searching for three suspects who defaced the Fort Worth Police and Firefighters Memorial.

According to police, three unidentified individuals defaced the memorial at 2201 West 7th Street on June 8 at approximately 3:25 a.m.

Vulgar language and anti-police slogans were painted on the memorial and surrounding sidewalk with black paint, police said.

Police said the same suspects painted similar content on the west exterior wall of the Varsity Tavern, located at 1005 Norwood Street, approximately 25 minutes later.

According to police, all three suspects wore dark clothing and drove a black four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck with black rims and chrome side-step rails.

Anyone with information about the defaced memorial should call 817-392-4728.