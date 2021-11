Wise County officials are looking for information to identify a possible suspect or suspects responsible for abandoning multiple dogs.

Authorities say that the dogs were found north of a rest stop located on Hwy 287 near Decatur on Wednesday morning.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,200 reward for anyone that comes forward with information that may lead to an arrest.

If you would like to leave an anonymous tip call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-636-8477 or 940-627-8477.