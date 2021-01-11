Police Search for Suspect Involved in Aggravated Robbery, Kidnapping in Dallas

Police are searching for a man involved in an aggravated robbery and kidnapping in Dallas on Saturday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred when a 35-year-old woman was delivering a pizza to an apartment complex located at 5050 Pear Ridge at approximately 10 a.m.

Police said the victim was approach by a heavy set male suspect wearing a black hoodie as she was walking back to her vehicle.

The suspect, who was holding a gun, threatened the victim and demanded money from her before ordering her into her vehicle, police said.

According to police, the suspect got into the driver side and began driving the victim's vehicle with her as a passenger, continuing to threaten and physically assault the victim as they drove around Dallas for approximately an hour.

Police said that during the drive, the suspect drove the victim to a bank where, at gunpoint, he forced her to withdraw money from the ATM.

The suspect then drove to Bernal Food Mart, located at 5547 Bernal Drive, and pulled into a parking space, police said.

According to police, the victim jumped out of the passenger side of the vehicle and ran into the store yelling for help.

Police said the store clerk called police and locked the doors when the suspect attempted to enter.

The suspect fled the location in the victim's white Kia Sportage and remains at large, police said.

According to police, the victim was treated by Dallas Fire-Rescue at the scene.