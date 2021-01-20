Dallas

Police Search for Suspect in Shooting That Left 37-Year-Old Man Dead in Redbird

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead

Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting near Redbird on Monday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 621 West Millett Drive at approximately 9:47 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim, 37-year-old Cedric Tolbert, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Dallas Police Department said anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Detective Chris Walton at 214-671-3632 or via email at christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.

Anonymous tips can also be made thru Crime Stoppers by calling 214-373-8477.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

