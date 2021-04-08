Dallas

Police Search for Suspect in Fatal Shooting Near Southeast Dallas

The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are currently under investigation

A man is dead after a shooting in Dallas on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to 14900 Lasater Road at approximately 5:48 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found an unresponsive adult male in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the chest. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, no suspects have been identified or apprehended at this time. 

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation, police said.

Police said anyone with information about this murder is asked to contact Homicide Detective Eric Hearn at 214-671-5444 or via email at eric.hearn@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

