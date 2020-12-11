Police Search for Suspect in Connection to Fatal Shooting in Dallas

Police are searching for a man in connection with a shooting death in East Dallas in October.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to an emergency call at 2400 Wildoak Circle on Oct. 30 at appoximately 3 a.m.

Police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound and transported to Baylor Medical Hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Cozie Arvalester-Jermaine Mathis, was pronounced dead at the hospital several hours later.

According to police, 22-year-old Jonathan Deon Middleton was identified as the person who shot and killed the victim.

Middleton is 6'3" and weighs 180 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about this murder or Middleton's whereabouts should contact the Dallas Police United States Marshal Task Force Agent C. Whitaker at 214-557-9314 or chelsea.whitaker@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.