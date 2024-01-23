Police search for man in murders of Irving mother, daughter

Along West Irving Boulevard, the stoop of the apartment 55-year-old Juana Medina Rodriguez shared with her 23-year-old daughter Nayeli Bolanos Medina is now a memorial blanketed with flowers and candles after the mother and daughter were gunned down.

Friday night, just before 9 p.m., Irving Police responded to a shooting call at the apartments in the 2000 block of West Irving Boulevard.

They said they found Medina Rodriguez shot dead. Bolanos Medina died from gunshot wounds after she was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police are now looking for 33-year-old Hector Matute, also known as Hector Paguda, issuing a warrant for his arrest on capital murder charges.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“This is very hard for all of us, like I said, especially the ones back in El Salvador,” said Odalis Coreas.

Coreas grew up alongside her cousins Nayeli and Tia Juana before immigrating to different U.S. states several years ago.

Like others, she’s stunned that anyone would target the mother and daughter.

Medina Rodriguez’s son, Elvis Rivas Medina, said he doesn’t know why Matute would shoot his mother and sister. He only knows that his sister dated Matute and broke up with him last week.

For now, the family is turning their attention to her 5-year-old son, who witnessed the murders and was placed in CPS custody.

They’re also raising money to send the women’s bodies back to El Salvador while hoping someone helps police track Matute down.

“Call the police as soon as soon as possible if you see him because he needs to pay for what he’s done,” said Coreas.

Anyone with information about Matute’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department.