Police Search for Gunman Who Opened Fire Along Interstate 20, Crashed, Stole Pickup

Fort Worth police asked for the public’s help in locating a gunman who opened fire on cars while driving along Interstate 20 Thursday morning, crashed his car, and then stole a woman’s pickup.

"I got out and I ran," said the victim who asked not to be identified. "I tensed my body up and I was ducking."

The suspect, Anthony Scott Gordon, 32, has an extensive criminal record, according to court records.

He was with a woman who has not been identified, police said.

Gordon was armed with a handgun and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. Before Friday’s incident, he was already wanted for parole violation and multiple felony warrants, police said.

The carjacking victim said she had just parked her pickup at Tandy Leather near I-20 and Campus Drive.

"At first I thought is this guy crazy? What is going on here?" she said.

She said the gunman and his woman companion rushed toward her pickup as she was about to get out.

"I got out and I ran," she said. "I was really scared. I'm 21, and I just turned 21. It was scary."

The gunman continued to shoot as she ran and had two guns, she said.

"One was a semi-automatic gun so it was boom, boom, boom, boom, boom," she said. "Just over and over."

Fort Worth police asked for the public’s help in locating a gunman who opened fire on cars along Interstate 20 Thursday morning, crashed his car, and then stole a woman’s pickup.

Surveillance video released by police shows the man with the rifle in one hand and a pistol in the other and appeared to be firing the weapons.

Nobody was hurt.

The suspect may still be driving the victim’s pickup. It’s described as a white 2005 Ford F-150 with Texas license plate BLF-4824.

"Anybody on the highway, anybody on the service road, he was putting so many people in danger. For what?" the victim said.

Anyone with information on Gordon's whereabouts is urged to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4381.