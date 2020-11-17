Police Search for Animal Cruelty Suspect Who Shot Cat in Dallas

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an individual who shot a cat on Oct. 23.

According to police, a citizen found an injured black and white tuxedo cat in the 2100 block of Woody Road at approximately 4:20 p.m.

Police said the cat was suffering from a gunshot wound caused by an unknown suspect.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information about who injured the cat to contact Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477 or Detective H. Tamez with the Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-671-0115.