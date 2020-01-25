Dallas

Police Search for 2 Teens in Connection to 47-Year-Old Man’s Shooting Death

Anthony Lee Moss was shot and killed Jan. 2

Dallas police are asking for the public's help to locate two teens in connection to the early January shooting death of a 47-year-old man.

Dallas police said they were searching for Darrion Allen, 19, and Kam'Ron Leeks, 17, in the investigation into the Jan. 2 death of Anthony Lee Moss.

The two teens robbed and shot Moss near the intersection of Concerto Lane and Singing Hills Drive before they fled on foot, police said.

Anyone with information about Allen's and Leeks' location was asked to call Dallas police Det. D. Chaney at 214-671-3650 and refer to case number 001297-2020.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Crime Stoppers' phone number is 214-373-TIPS.

