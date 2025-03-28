Police: School nurse killed in crash caused by alleged repeat drunk driver speeding down U.S. 380

Police say a violent crash in Collin County that claimed the life of a beloved school nurse was caused by a suspected drunk driver with a previous DWI arrest.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. on Friday, March 21 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 380 and Lovers Lane in Prosper.

Raquel Torres Sawyer, 41, suffered critical injuries and died at the hospital, according to the Prosper Police Department.

The driver of the pickup truck, 25-year-old Austin Hunter Bruckner, is in the Collin County Jail, charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Meanwhile, Sawyer is being remembered as a wife, mother and a longtime educator turned school nurse loved by many.

Don Davidson Jr. and other drivers witnessed the collision and stopped to help.

"I never thought driving home from work last Friday I’d witness such a horrific accident," said Davidson in a statement to NBC 5. "It’s such a shame a terrible choice was made and it cost Raquel her life."

Davidson’s dash camera was rolling as five or six vehicles in front of him, including Sawyer’s SUV, turned left onto Lovers Lane on a green turn signal, when a pickup truck traveling westbound on Hwy 380 blew through a red light and smashed into Sawyer’s vehicle.

“It’s a tragic situation that quite honestly did not have to happen,” said Prosper Police Lt. Bryan Golden.

Golden says Davidson’s video has been key evidence in the investigation as it shows how fast the suspect was driving and who had the right of way.

The crash left Bruckner with injuries requiring hospitalization, preventing field sobriety tests.

Golden could not provide details as to why officers on scene suspected Bruckner was under the influence of alcohol, only saying, “The initial indication shows that he possibly could have been intoxicated. As part of our investigation, we did get a blood warrant, so we have drawn a specimen from the suspect.”

According to online records, Bruckner was arrested in Dallas for DWI in 2021 and later accepted a plea deal to serve one year of probation and community service.

Following the deadly crash in Prosper, Bruckner is also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

When asked to expand, Prosper police said the additional weapons charge was added because the crime committed is a violation higher than a Class C misdemeanor.

The investigation into the crash and criminal conduct is active and more charges are possible, Golden says.

Detectives are tracing Bruckner’s movements the day of the crash.

“We will go through Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission they have Trace Agents that will go back and basically walk step by step where these people are coming from and where they were going,” said Golden.

Sawyer’s husband, Chris, provided NBC 5 with information about his wife, her legacy and his sentiments on the alleged cause of the crash that claimed her life, saying in a statement:

"This is tragic, but I do hope that some good can come from sharing what happened to Raquel to add to the awareness of the terrible impacts of drunk driving.

Raquel was a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, and friend. She was smart, talented, and driven. For many years, she was an amazing educator, teaching bilingual 5th grade in the Dallas, Denton, and Plano school districts. She had a real gift, and her kids loved her leading to consistent performance.

Most recently, she decided to pursue her dream to be a nurse. She started as an ER nurse before going back to combine her love of helping kids working as a middle school nurse for Little Elm ISD (Walker Middle School).

Raquel had a BS degree in Cognitive Science from UTD's school of Behavior and Brain Sciences and received her BSN for Nursing from UT Arlington.

Raquel leaves behind her husband and two daughters (26 and 11 years old), her mother and three sisters, in addition to countless friends who loved her dearly."

Little Elm ISD released a statement saying:

"Although she was only with us for a year, Nurse Sawyer cared deeply for our students and made a meaningful impact on our school community. Her kindness and dedication will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her."

Davidson, the driver who was a second or two away from potentially being hit himself, says he was devastated to learn of Sawyer’s passing.

"I pray for her family and friends during this time of grieving," said Davidson. "I hope they can have some sort of peace in knowing she was not alone. There were good people doing everything they could to help her before first responders arrived. Life is so precious and I’m so sorry hers was taken from her."

“Our thoughts go out to the family,” said Golden, adding a plea to the public, “If you do consume alcohol, be responsible, think of others.”

Chris Axberg of Carrollton, Sawyer’s employer and friend, launched an online fundraiser for the family.