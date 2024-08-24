North Texas man picks up 15-year-old walking home from school, offers money for sex: police

A 15-year-old girl trying to get home from school was picked up and offered money in exchange for sex by a Royse City man, according to the Royse City Police Department.

Daniel Leek, 44, is charged with human trafficking and solicitation of prostitution from a minor in connection with an incident that happened on Thursday, Aug. 22, around 4 p.m.

Royse City police said a 15-year-old was walking home from school along the IH-30 South Service Road between FM 35 and FM 548 when an unknown man, identified as Leek, approached her in a white SUV and offered her a ride.

The teenage girl told authorities that she voluntarily got into Leek's car, but when she did, Leek told her he was taking her to his house. Leek then allegedly offered the 15-year-old money to have sex with him, but she refused.

According to police, the young victim said Leek pulled into a gas station to buy her a drink, and she escaped the vehicle and ran away before flagging down a Royse City officer who was conducting a traffic stop.

While the victim and the officer spoke, Leek's SUV was reportedly seen leaving the parking lot and heading down Shaw Drive. The Royse City officer pursued Leek, and he was taken into custody without incident after his vehicle was pulled over, police said.

The 15-year-old was not injured and was taken to Rockwall County Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview. The police department said detectives are still investigating the incident and gave Leek's information to other law enforcement agencies to see if it matches other investigations.

Leek was booked at the Rockwall County Detention Center.