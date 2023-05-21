Police Say a Juvenile is Dead, Another Injured in a Fort Worth Apartment Shooting

A young person is dead and another injured after a shooting inside an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon in Fort Worth. Police said both of the people shot were juvenile victims.

In a statement, Fort Worth Police said its West Division officers arrived at 2900 Broadmoor Dr. after receiving calls about a shooting.

"I was on the phone talking to my cousin in Philadelphia, heard 5 shots, jumped up and said 'somebody just got shot," said Dalina Dennis, a neighbor.

She then described what she heard and saw.

"The gentleman fell to the ground and he then screamed out, 'It wasn't me, it wasn't me,' and stumbled a little bit and the gentleman that came from behind the dumpster was holding his shorts obviously indicating that he had a gun," described Dennis who said that person then ran off towards the dog park away from the complex and was wearing a mask.

She said earlier some of her family members had described seeing a group of boys gathered, "They drove right around them not knowing because it did look suspicious. They mentioned one or two of them had masks on, and one of them that I witnessed out here, the one that obviously did it and ran, was one of the ones with the mask on," she said.

Police said when they arrived, the two juvenile victims were located in a breezeway. One of them died at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital.

FWPD said, "Detectives found out that the two shooting victims were together when they were approached by three undescribed suspects. The suspects pulled and fired at least one handgun striking the victims. The suspects then fled the scene prior to the arrival of responding officers. Homicide detectives are investigating."

"Somebody lost their baby today," said Dennis, a parent herself. "I'm just so sorry, I'm just sorry, sorry, I couldn't imagine."