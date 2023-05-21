Fort Worth

Police Say a Juvenile is Dead, Another Injured in a Fort Worth Apartment Shooting

Fort Worth Police said they arrived at the 2900 block of Broadmoor Dr. for a shooting and believe three suspects were involved.

By Sophia Beausoleil

NBC Universal, Inc.

A young person is dead and another injured after a shooting inside an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon in Fort Worth. Police said both of the people shot were juvenile victims.

In a statement, Fort Worth Police said its West Division officers arrived at 2900 Broadmoor Dr. after receiving calls about a shooting.

"I was on the phone talking to my cousin in Philadelphia, heard 5 shots, jumped up and said 'somebody just got shot," said Dalina Dennis, a neighbor.

She then described what she heard and saw.

"The gentleman fell to the ground and he then screamed out, 'It wasn't me, it wasn't me,' and stumbled a little bit and the gentleman that came from behind the dumpster was holding his shorts obviously indicating that he had a gun," described Dennis who said that person then ran off towards the dog park away from the complex and was wearing a mask.

She said earlier some of her family members had described seeing a group of boys gathered, "They drove right around them not knowing because it did look suspicious. They mentioned one or two of them had masks on, and one of them that I witnessed out here, the one that obviously did it and ran, was one of the ones with the mask on," she said.

Police said when they arrived, the two juvenile victims were located in a breezeway. One of them died at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 12 hours ago

Fort Worth Police SUV Overturns in Overnight Collision

Dallas County 13 hours ago

Big-Rig Crash Closes Eastbound I-20 in Southern Dallas County

FWPD said, "Detectives found out that the two shooting victims were together when they were approached by three undescribed suspects. The suspects pulled and fired at least one handgun striking the victims. The suspects then fled the scene prior to the arrival of responding officers. Homicide detectives are investigating."

"Somebody lost their baby today," said Dennis, a parent herself. "I'm just so sorry, I'm just sorry, sorry, I couldn't imagine."

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth police
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us