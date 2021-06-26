Sunfish

Friday evening, Police responded to reports that a female suffered a gunshot wound by an unknown suspect on Sunfish Drive.

The female was transported to a local the hospital in critical condition. It was reported that the gunshot came from outside or the street. There are no known suspects at this time.

Lancaster

Saturday morning, Lancaster Police were notified of a male that was shot who arrived at a local business on East Lancaster while walking. Officers arrived and confirmed that the male was shot and suffered a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim ran from 1500 Liberty Street where he stated is where the shooting occurred. Officers continued to investigate the crime scene and have not yet identified the suspect.

Camp Bowie

On Saturday, Fort Worth PD responded to JPS hospital in reference to the arrival of gunshot victims. Police say the original incident occurred near Camp Bowie, where there was an altercation between two vehicles in the intersection.

A witness picked up the two male victims and transported them to JPS with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspects are still unknown at this time.