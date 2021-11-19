Police Respond to ‘Calm Things Down' After ‘Disruption' During Protest at Little Elm HS

A planned student protest at Little Elm High School led to a disruption where police were called in to respond Friday.

According to a post on Facebook from the district, "Some students, who were participating in a planned student demonstration, caused a disruption at the school."

Little Elm police and school resource officers responded to "calm things down."

Social media posts indicate the protest was tied to a report of sexual assault involving a student that other students said wasn't being addressed by the district.

Texas Sky Ranger was overhead after noon and a line of people was seen building outside of the school entrance. Meanwhile, others, presumably students and parents, were seen coming and going from the building.

Police told NBC 5 Friday that students have a right to peacefully assemble but wouldn't comment on the reason for the protest.