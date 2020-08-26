Dallas

Police Request Information About Fatal Crash in Dallas

Police said the victim was last seen in a Ford Expedition with another individual

By Hannah Jones

The Dallas Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a person of interest in connection with a fatal crash on Aug. 18.

According to police, the victim was killed in a crash at approximately 10 p.m. Witnesses said the victim exited a dark-colored SUV on the freeway moments before the accident occurred, police said.

Anyone with information about the unknown individual or the vehicle should contact Detective Jason Massey with the Dallas Police Department Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-671-0012 or by email at jason.massey@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS. Crime Stoppers which will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and any other felony offense. 

