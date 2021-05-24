Police Release Video of Car Near Headquarters Shortly After Shots Fired

Police in Carrollton released a video Monday of a car that drove past the city's police headquarters moments after gunshots were fired near the building early Thursday morning.

The video shows a blue sedan driving past the Carrollton Police Department headquarters in the 2000 block of E. Jackson Road.

Police said video from nearby home security cameras captured the same car driving toward the police station from the other side.

Three police officers were arriving for their shift at about 4:40 a.m. Thursday when one gunshot was fired in their direction, department spokeswoman Jolene DeVito said. The officers took cover in the parking lot as more gunshots were heard.

No one was hurt when gunfire erupted early Thursday outside the Carrollton Police Department Headquarters, police say.

Police said eight shell casings were ultimately found. No one was injured and there was no damage to any vehicles or buildings.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to 972-466-3333 or email crimetips@cityofcarrollton.com.