Police release surveillance video of double homicide near Dallas beauty supply store

Dallas Police have released surveillance footage of a shooting that left two men dead just days after Christmas in what they’ve classified as a capital murder case.

It happened at a strip shopping center in Pleasant Grove in broad daylight just after 9 a.m. on Dec. 27. Surveillance shows a red Nissan Sentra pull into the parking lot at the 9500 block of Scyene Road.

Two men are seen standing on the sidewalk talking. Four suspects jump out of the car and open fire. 22-year-old Jamarcus Irving and 51-year-old Morland Smith were killed.

Smith’s sister, Stephanie Sharpe, agreed to speak to us over the phone, fearful that her brother’s killers are still on the run.

“For me, it is still unreal,” she said. “It’s been very difficult for me as a sister to lay my older brother down.”

She said he was a bystander just there to grab breakfast that morning. In the surveillance footage, at least one of the shooters appears to have a semi-automatic rifle.

“People were ducking and diving, other people. They didn’t care,” she said.

A memorial has grown where the men were gunned down. This week, Smith will attend her brother’s memorial service and hopes his murder is solved.

“Somebody knows something. That is somebody’s friend, that is somebody’s child. Somebody knows something,” she said.

Dallas Police says they need the eyes and ears of the public. They’ve set up a $5000 Crimestoppers reward for any information. Sharp hoping any incentive will help lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Silva at 214-608-2832 or fernando.silva@dallaspolice.gov.