Toddler remembered as Dallas PD releases new video from 2023 drive-by-shooting

Tuesday morning in southeast Dallas at the gravesite of two-year-old Zyah Lacy, family members placed balloons, pictures and snacks at her burial site as they remembered the toddler on the anniversary of her death.

"It's tragic, but it is a celebration, because we know where she is, so that gives us some comfort," said Tomeka Staten, one of Lacy's grandmothers.

She said the past year has been challenging, but they lean on their faith in God for the difficult days.

"We will be here gathered together with family, just trying to hold on to what memories that we do have of her, and just enjoy the moment and allow our faith to continue to carry us through," said Staten.

The shooting happened on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Dallas during a balloon release for a different family member who was shot and killed earlier in the year. The suspect or suspects opened fire at the event and one of those bullets hit Lacy who died. Another woman was struck by a bullet and injured.

"They lost a two-year-old child for no reason, no reason at all, and let them know that I haven't forgot either," said Dallas Police Detective Guy Curtis who showed up at Lacy's gravesite with the family on Tuesday.

He said all of his cases are personal, including this one.

"I have the same shirt that they're wearing that they gave to me at her funeral, and it hangs on my locker, and she sits behind me every day. She watches me work every day," said Curtis.

Newly released surveillance video from Dallas Police shows the car the suspects were in as they left the scene. Curtis described the vehicle as a possible Hyundai Sonata.

"It's kind of orange in colors, very distinctive color. You're going to know it. The vehicle is occupied by at least wo people, so somebody can get paid and somebody can go to jail," said Curtis referencing the reward.

There's a $15,000 reward from ATF for any information that could lead to an arrest and conviction. The agency offered up the money last year for tips and Detective Curtis believes something will come through.

"We have more reward money than they have loyalty. I've seen it 1000 times. It will happen," said Curtis. "Let the persons responsible know, that I'm still here till the morning my car pulls up in front of your house. This will never stop."

“Justice will be brought. Whoever did this. You're out there, uh huh. It's not over. We're just starting and we won't rest until justice is served," said Staten.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or guy.curtis@dallaspolice.gov

Click here for the ATF tipline.