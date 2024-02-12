Dallas Police release image of man accused of attacking school bus driver

The Dallas Police Department has released a photo to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man accused of assaulting a school bus driver earlier this month.

The attack happened at about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, in the 9300 block of Skillman Street.

Danny Senkow, 72, told Dallas Police and NBC 5 that he was on his after-school route for Richardson ISD when he said the children became much too rowdy.

The bus driver said he could not continue the route under those conditions and had to pull over due to safety concerns.

The man in the image, who is believed to be a parent, allegedly approached the school bus and forced his way inside before getting into a physical altercation with the driver.

“We had a fight there right in the bus,” Senkow told NBC 5.

“I used my leg to try to push him out of the bus. And that was a bad maneuver because he grabbed onto my left ankle and pulled me out of the bus, down the stairs, out to the sidewalk.”

Dallas Police said the attacker left the scene before officers arrived.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Coleman #9976 at 214-671-3636 or Jeffrey.coleman@dallaspolice.gov.