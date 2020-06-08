Police Reform, Funding Shift Gain Traction Among Dallas City Council Members

An overhaul of Dallas city spending is gaining support among Dallas City Council members as demonstrators demand social programs to prevent crime and reduce contact with police.

An 11-point police reform plan Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax unveiled Friday may not be enough to satisfy some city leaders who reviewed it Monday.

“We can't do business as usual right now. The protests are not going to stop until we take some immediate action,” councilman Casey Thomas said.

Dallas police Chief U. Renee Hall has marched with demonstrators in some of the protests. But her department’s handling of nearly 700 peaceful protesters on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge a week ago is one of the issues that continues to draw criticism for her department, including from her boss, the city manager.

The Dallas City Manager released an 11-point plan of action to respond to the demonstrations. It came just an hour before an emergency city council meeting.

“What happened on the bridge was inappropriate,” Broadnax said.

Hall has been unable to provide specifics about the type of weapons or smoke police used to corral the demonstrators on the bridge June 1.

Monday, Dallas City Council Public Safety Committee Chairman Adam McGough said Hall should be expected to provide answers about each day’s protests instead of waiting for a report after all the demonstrations end.

In interview with NBC LX Monday, Hall said stronger police tactics came when circumstances changed.

“Peaceful protest was not met initially with riot gear,” Hall said.

One of the 11 points in the Broadnax plan is a complete review of department policies by the Dallas Citizens Police Review board, which resumes meetings Tuesday after months of cancellations due to the coronavirus.

Hall said she welcomed that review.

“Is there room for change? In everything. But we have to realize what we are asking for. We are, for us, to second guess ourselves about what we were dealing with at that time, with the information that we had,” Hall said.

Thomas said demonstrators increasingly expect deeper reforms from city government.

“Not just in police policy, but they’re asking change in how we allocate funds, Thomas said. “We’re going to have to make decisions that people are not going to be very happy with. I’ve got to be honest about it.”

Council members Adam Bazaldua and Jaime Resendez have strongly supported the idea of shifting resources from police to boost social programs, but no specific plan has been presented to the city council so far.