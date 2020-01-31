Dallas

Police Recover Vehicle Believed To Be Stolen From Dallas Auto Auction

By Eline de Bruijn

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A person was arrested in connection with a vehicle that police believe was stolen from a Dallas auto auction.

Dallas police were running license plate tags on vehicles along Interstate 35E Thursday night. Some cars appeared to have been stolen from the Dallas auto auction.

Officers watched a vehicle until a suspect attempted to get into the vehicle. As officers approached the suspect, the suspect allegedly had a weapon and fled on foot, police said.

The suspect was found and arrested at a nearby business, police said.

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
