On the heels of an anti-ICE protest in West Dallas last night, we heard from the city’s new police chief, Daniel Comeaux. Some tense moments led to one arrest Monday night. On Tuesday, Comeaux met with the Dallas Community Police Oversight Board for the first time since becoming chief.

“The board is excited to get to know you. This is a time in Dallas where a lot is going on,” said oversight president John Mark Davidson.

Comeaux jumped right into the most recent headlines by saying he was proud of the restraint officers exhibited during Monday night’s protest.

“I think most of you probably saw last night on television they had a protest. The officers endured rocks being thrown at them, bottles being thrown at them, and fireworks being thrown at them during a protest,” said Comeaux. “But I am happy and proud of the officers' restraint.”

The oversight board had looked forward to this meeting and planned to ask questions about immigration enforcement. Members wanted a response from the chief concerning a letter – in which members asked for clarification from the chief on recent statements concerning immigration, saying his officers, if asked, would assist federal authorities.

Board member Brandon Friedman prepared to ask the chief a list of questions from a six-page memo.

Those questions were cut short, however, by Daniel Moore with the city attorney’s office. Moore informed the oversight board that the topic of immigration enforcement was not properly noticed on the agenda, and therefore not allowed during the meeting.

“This was noticed as an introduction for the chief. Getting into specific policies, federal, state or local is beyond what was noticed on the agenda,” said Moore.

His instructions were met with frustration and confusion by board members.

“I don’t know what to tell you,” Moore said. “If you wanted to talk about a more specific policy, that would have had to have been outlined on the agenda. It was not.”

Several board members said they felt a need for counsel outside of the city attorney’s office.

“You sat here, and you knew what we wanted to do tonight, and you didn’t help this office, or this board, make sure this agenda was correct to be able to do that. And I think you set us up,” said board member Changa Higgins.

As for public safety surrounding immigration protests, Chief Comeaux said Dallas PD’s mission hasn’t changed. While Chief Comeaux did not answer specific questions at the oversight board meeting, he recently clarified his statements, saying gangs and other violent offenders were not welcome in Dallas.

He also recently cited a general order that’s been in place for years, saying the department would comply with state and federal laws.

Earlier this year, former interim Chief Micheal Igo cleared up a statement he made as well, saying Dallas police would not “stop or contact any person for the sole purpose of determining immigration status and are permitted, but not required, to ask about the immigration status only of those persons who are lawfully detained or arrested."

Chief Comeaux told the community oversight board he is open to feedback and will look forward to working collaboratively with the community.

“For the first 90 days, I will look, listen and learn. And after looking, listening, and learning, I’m hoping to bring a little bit to the table and make the department better,” Comeaux.

The board said they hope to get another meeting scheduled with the chief.