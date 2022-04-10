Dallas

Police: One Dead, Two Others Injured in Dallas Shooting

By Jacob Reyes

NBC 5 News

One person is dead and two others are injured after Dallas police responded to a shooting call at 3200 Jerome Street this morning.

Police responded shortly before 2 o'clock this morning where one victim, Carlos Galindo, 36, was transported by Dallas Fire-Rescue to an area hospital and was pronounced dead.

One female victim was transported by Dallas Fire to an area hospital where she is in serious condition. One male victim was transported as well where he is in stable condition.

The motive and circumstances are unknown at this time and the murder is still under investigation. Dallas police are asking for anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or by email at tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com

