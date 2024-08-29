Police officer, suspect injured in early morning shooting in Princeton

A police officer in the Collin County city of Princeton is injured after a shooting incident early Thursday morning, police said.

According to the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to a reported assault at 1610 East Princeton Drive shortly after 3 a.m.

Police said when an officer located the suspect near Dahlia Way and Princeton Crossroads, the suspect attacked the officer with a weapon, leading to both sustaining gunshot wounds.

Both the officer and the suspect were transported to area hospitals where they are in stable condition, police said.

According to police, the suspect faces pending charges of aggravated assault against a public servant.

The investigation into this incident will be led by the Texas Rangers.